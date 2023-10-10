Kim Kimble Is Transforming Brides With Her New Collaboration With The Knot
Kim Kimble is saving the big day by collaborating with The Knot! One lucky bride will win two complimentary, in-person hair styling sessions —one pre-wedding hair trial and one on the wedding day.
With Kimble's years of styling the most coveted locks in Hollywood, the finalist will be able to incorporate a red carpet-worthy moment during her nuptials.
Kimble gushed over the ability to work with the platform.
"I was excited for this opportunity and it's been great," Kimble exclusively tells OK!. "We got to do a photoshoot, and I was on the cover of their magazine, so that was really cool."
"This has been a great experience and I like the opportunity to be able to create a look for the wedding day of someone who wins a chance to get me," she adds.
Kimble has worked alongside A-listers such as Beyoncé, Shakira and more, but her recent cover story with the platform gave her a newfound respect for her illustrious clientele.
"I now understand what my clients go through when they're doing a photoshoot," the businesswoman confesses. "Typically, all I have to worry about is fixing this hair, making sure this hair is right — that's all I'm like focusing on when I'm working with the client."
With Kimble's years of experience styling hair, launching product lines and more, she's been able to witness how trends have evolved over the years.
"A lot of people are wearing lace fronts and also natural hair," the entrepreneur shares when discussing popular formal looks. "It's great to see this different array because when I started doing weddings, everybody was getting the same French roll with pearls."
"I like the variety we have now," she adds.
As Kimble develops coiffures, she makes sure to take into consideration the entire ceremony ensemble.
"I don't like it when hair is competing with clothes," she shares. "I like a nice balance, and I use that for red carpets. I do the same thing with weddings."
For people interested in feeling like a celebrity, but unable to work with Kimble, she suggests using The Knot's platform to find cosmetologists, build a registry and utilize its unique features.
"If people are looking for someone to do their hair for their big wedding day The Knot is a vendor marketplace," she raves. "There is an app they can go to and they can help them find people."
"They have pictures and recommendations of whatever you need for that special day," Kimble notes. "I just think that's a great tool for people who don't win this competition and they want someone to do their hair."