Puerto Rican Artist iLe Celebrates Music Being a 'Life Tool'

In August, iLe traveled to Brooklyn, New York, to perform in Prospect Park. The musician beams with joy when discussing the Isle of Enchantment's diaspora that thrives in the American city — which has developed a subculture commonly known as Nuyorican.

"I always get excited when I play in New York precisely because of that, because I know there's a big Puerto Rican community and it's like a big family hub for me every time I play here," the Latin Grammy winner exclusively tells OK!. "You know when Puerto Ricans are in the audience, you can feel that and it's super lovely for me because it is a very small island."

"You can feel that community and Puerto Rican energy," she adds.