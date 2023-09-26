C4 Celebrates Its New Creative Partnership With Atlanta Rapper Lil Yachty on His Field Trip Tour

Vice President Katie Geyer is thrilled about the collaboration and working with the star.

"Yachty is C4 Ultimate Energy’s first multi-year artist partnership. There was a mutual respect and appreciation from early conversations and the more we connected, the more it made sense," Geyer shares with OK!. "Creativity is scarce and Yachty is an industry leader when it comes to creativity and originality."

"He really cares about what he puts out into the world whether it's his music, his fashion, or his brand partnerships," she adds.