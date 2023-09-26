OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > hip-hop
OK LogoNEWS

C4 Celebrates Its New Creative Partnership With Atlanta Rapper Lil Yachty on His Field Trip Tour

lil yachty announces new partnership with c
Source: Danilo Lewis
By:

Sep. 26 2023, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Rapper Lil Yachty is celebrating his new partnership with energy drink brand C4 — and, even better, the Atlanta creative was able to use his own unique viewpoint to bring his vision to life.

Article continues below advertisement
lil yachty announces new partnership with c
Source: Danilo Lewis

Lil Yachty will feature C4 during his The Field Trip Tour.

Vice President Katie Geyer is thrilled about the collaboration and working with the star.

"Yachty is C4 Ultimate Energy’s first multi-year artist partnership. There was a mutual respect and appreciation from early conversations and the more we connected, the more it made sense," Geyer shares with OK!. "Creativity is scarce and Yachty is an industry leader when it comes to creativity and originality."

"He really cares about what he puts out into the world whether it's his music, his fashion, or his brand partnerships," she adds.

Article continues below advertisement

As a performer, C4 is a part of Yachty's own routine and helps give him the boost he needs to juggle live shows, songwriting and more.

  • "As the Ultimate artist, creator and entertainer, Yachty's relentless hustle and pursuit of fresh ideas aligns perfectly with the unapologetic and bold energy that C4 Ultimate Energy offers," the executive explains. "He also genuinely uses and relies on the product for his lifestyle. Yachty is touring right now and the late nights and life on the road can be a grind so he'll drink a C4 Ultimate Energy before getting on stage to keep his energy up."
    • lil yachty announces new partnership with c
    Source: Danilo Lewis

    Lil Yachty fans grabbed cans of C4 during his New York City performance.

    MORE ON:
    hip-hop
    Article continues below advertisement

    The "Act Up" writer recently took over Central Park's Summerstage in New York City, and fans were able to grab cans of the popular caffeinated beverage while singing along to "drive ME crazy!"

  • "As a true creative and visionary, Yachty is involved in every aspect of the partnership from the creative concept to the end result," the executive shares. "He wants to build together."
  • "This partnership also gives us a tangible way to introduce C4 Ultimate Energy to Yachty's fans. As a partner of the Field Trip Tour, we'll have C4 Ultimate Energy at most stops which is perfect for keeping the crowd lit all night," she adds.

    • Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

    Article continues below advertisement
  • As the two brands continue to grow alongside each other, Yachty's listeners can expect to see more content in the future.
  • "The partnership is a multi-year deal and includes Yachty's Field Trip Tour," Geyer shares. "We're announcing our partnership at the start of the tour, but we're just getting started. You'll see more from the collab in 2024 as we work together to bring ultimate levels of energy to the music industry and beyond."
    • Advertisement

    Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.