Prince William and Kate Middleton 'to Go into Hiding' If Sussexes Bring Their 'Circus to Town' in Britain This Summer
April 18 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry's potential return to Britain this summer is said to be triggering fresh tensions within the royal family, with Kate Middleton and Prince William said to be prepared to "go into hiding" if the Sussexes bring what insiders describe as their "circus to town."'
As OK! has revealed, Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, are understood to be considering a U.K. visit with their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, potentially centered around an invitation to Sandringham from King Charles, 77.
The Duke is expected to return in July for engagements linked to the Invictus Games and the WellChild charity, and sources close to him suggest he would "love" the chance to spend time with his father, whom he last saw briefly in September.
However, relations with William, 43, and Kate, 44, remain strained following the Sussexes' departure from royal duties in 2020 and subsequent public disclosures about The Firm.
A source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales said: "From everything being said behind the scenes, their stance has remained consistent and there has been no softening in how they view the situation. If Harry and Meghan were to return to the U.K. and it developed into the kind of high-profile spectacle that tends to follow them, William and Catherine would have no hesitation in distancing themselves completely. They would much prefer to step out of the spotlight and literally go into hiding than risk being pulled into what they regard as avoidable tension and disruption."
They added: "There is a genuine concern that even a short visit from the Sussexes is like bringing a circus to town and will rapidly snowball into an intense media storm, which is exactly what the Waleses are trying to steer clear of. In private conversations, it has been framed in quite stark terms – that they would effectively disappear if the Sussexes come to the U.K. For them, the overriding priority is protecting a sense of normality for their children and shielding their immediate family from further scrutiny or fallout, rather than engaging with a situation they believe could quickly spiral."
Sources also indicate while any invitation from the King to Harry would be treated as a private family matter, it would not alter the stance taken by William and Kate.
One palace aide said: "Even if circumstances require William and Harry to cross paths in an official or public setting, there is very little willingness on William's side to extend that into anything more personal behind closed doors. The idea of sitting down for private reconciliation talks with Harry simply is not on the table right now. The separation that has grown over the past few years between the brothers is still very much intact, and there has been no meaningful shift toward closing that gap at this point."
A friend of Harry previously said he would be open to visiting the royals if invited, noting security arrangements would play a crucial role.
The Duke has repeatedly raised concerns about the lack of publicly funded protection for his family, stating he does not feel it is safe to bring them to the U.K. without it.
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Won't Meet With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During U.K. Visit as Duke Hopes to 'Spend Some Time With the Family'
- Inside Prince Harry's Plan to End His 'Hokey-Cokey' Life Between U.S. and Britain – And How It Could Finally Kill His Marriage to Meghan Markle
- Prince Harry Warned Not to Use King Charles' Grandchildren as a 'Bargaining Tool' for High-Security U.K. Visit: 'Emotional Blackmail'
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In a BBC interview, Harry said: "I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff … Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things. But I would love reconciliation with my family."
The Sussexes' planned international travel has also drawn scrutiny, with the couple set to visit Australia for a series of commercial and charity engagements which have been dubbed a "faux royal tour."
Another source said: "From William and Catherine's point of view, this is not solely about the state of their personal relationship with Harry and Meghan, but about the wider consequences that tend to follow any public appearance by the Sussexes. Their visits almost inevitably attract intense global attention, and there is a clear determination on their part to keep that level of scrutiny at a distance – especially when it risks encroaching on their children's routines and their everyday family life. Ultimately, William and Kate's joint focus is on preserving a sense of stability and protecting their private space from further disruption. They are very mindful of how quickly tensions can resurface, and stepping back entirely if things begin to feel overwhelming is seen as a measured and practical response. Given how fragile the overall family dynamic remains, maintaining that distance from the Sussexes and the drama they inevitably bring with them is viewed as the best way to avoid escalating an already sensitive situation."