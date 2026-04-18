EXCLUSIVE Prince William and Kate Middleton 'to Go into Hiding' If Sussexes Bring Their 'Circus to Town' in Britain This Summer Source: MEGA Prince William and Princess Kate will reportedly hide if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bring their 'circus' to the U.K. Aaron Tinney April 18 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry is reportedly returning to the U.K. in July.

Article continues below advertisement

However, relations with William, 43, and Kate, 44, remain strained following the Sussexes' departure from royal duties in 2020 and subsequent public disclosures about The Firm. A source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales said: "From everything being said behind the scenes, their stance has remained consistent and there has been no softening in how they view the situation. If Harry and Meghan were to return to the U.K. and it developed into the kind of high-profile spectacle that tends to follow them, William and Catherine would have no hesitation in distancing themselves completely. They would much prefer to step out of the spotlight and literally go into hiding than risk being pulled into what they regard as avoidable tension and disruption." They added: "There is a genuine concern that even a short visit from the Sussexes is like bringing a circus to town and will rapidly snowball into an intense media storm, which is exactly what the Waleses are trying to steer clear of. In private conversations, it has been framed in quite stark terms – that they would effectively disappear if the Sussexes come to the U.K. For them, the overriding priority is protecting a sense of normality for their children and shielding their immediate family from further scrutiny or fallout, rather than engaging with a situation they believe could quickly spiral."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The pair left the U.K. in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources also indicate while any invitation from the King to Harry would be treated as a private family matter, it would not alter the stance taken by William and Kate. One palace aide said: "Even if circumstances require William and Harry to cross paths in an official or public setting, there is very little willingness on William's side to extend that into anything more personal behind closed doors. The idea of sitting down for private reconciliation talks with Harry simply is not on the table right now. The separation that has grown over the past few years between the brothers is still very much intact, and there has been no meaningful shift toward closing that gap at this point." A friend of Harry previously said he would be open to visiting the royals if invited, noting security arrangements would play a crucial role. The Duke has repeatedly raised concerns about the lack of publicly funded protection for his family, stating he does not feel it is safe to bring them to the U.K. without it.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry raised concerns about lack of funded protection if he were to go home.

Article continues below advertisement

In a BBC interview, Harry said: "I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff … Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things. But I would love reconciliation with my family." The Sussexes' planned international travel has also drawn scrutiny, with the couple set to visit Australia for a series of commercial and charity engagements which have been dubbed a "faux royal tour."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry sought reconciliation with the royal family.