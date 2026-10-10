Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Dating History: From Nicholas Godejohn to Ken Urker

Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's love life has had nearly as many ups and downs as her legal journey. The Louisiana woman — who was convicted of second-degree murder in connection with the 2015 death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard — has made headlines for her highly publicized relationships. Most recently, attention turned to the sudden death of her on-and-off partner and the father of her daughter, Ken Urker. Here's a closer look at Gypsy's dating history.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicholas Godejohn

Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office Nicholas Godejohn was convicted for his role in the murder of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Gypsy had a secret, long-distance online relationship with Nicholas Godejohn after they met on a Christian dating website in 2012. They finally met in person in March 2015, just a few months before he stabbed Dee Dee to death in her Springfield, Mo., home. The two fled to Wisconsin before they were arrested on June 16, 2015. Gypsy later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while Nicholas was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action and received a life sentence without the possibility of parole. "Somehow I just knew, deep within my heart, some way me and her would end up being together in the end. There's no other option, we gotta do it," he said of the murder in the Oxygen special Gypsy Rose & Nick: A Love to Kill. "I wanted to make sure her mom was not going to harm her anymore. I made sure of that." In her eBook, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, Gypsy revealed she and Nicholas continued their relationship for another year after Dee Dee's death. Their romance reportedly fizzled out when they went to separate prisons. Gypsy then moved on with Ken, whom she first connected with while serving her prison sentence.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Anderson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @gypsyrose.insta/Instagram Gypsy Rose Blanchard was previously married to Ryan Anderson.

Gypsy met Ryan Anderson while she was still incarcerated after he reached out to her amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gypsy replied to him in May 2020, and the pair began exchanging emails before their correspondence turned romantic. "We met in 2020 when the pandemic was really, really strong, and I had a lot of emotional ups and downs because of COVID," Gypsy told People. "Unfortunately, it put the prison in a position to where it restricted our freedom even more ... So Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times." They met for the first time in July 2021 and tied the knot on July 2022 while she was in prison. "We do plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that. I deserve that. He deserves that," she said in an interview. "Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other. It was something that meant something to us. And I think the party is kind of for everybody else and us, but mostly for everybody else." They began living together in Louisiana following Gypsy's release in December 2023, but Gypsy announced their breakup in a Facebook post in March 2024. "Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents," she shared. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am." Ryan, meanwhile, told Daily Mail that the breakup happened "out of the blue." The former couple finalized their divorce in December 2024. By then, Gypsy had rekindled her relationship with Ken.

Ken Urker

Source: @gypsyrose.insta/Instagram Ken Urker died on October 1.