EXCLUSIVE King Charles Charles 'Is Determined to Pursue Reconciliation Between Prince William and Prince Harry,' Source Says Source: MEGA King Charles is reportedly pushing Princes Harry and William to show a united front in public. Aaron Tinney Oct. 24 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Princes Harry and William have a strained relationship.

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A palace insider said: "Charles wants William and Harry to demonstrate co-operation publicly some time very soon, even if repairing their private relationship proves considerably more difficult. Charles believes their continuing hostility is damaging the family's image and distracting from its official responsibilities, and he really hopes Anne and Sophie can approach William differently after previous attempts to encourage reconciliation with Harry to produce meaningful progress." The alleged intervention follows years of disagreement between William and Harry, intensified by Harry's public criticism of the monarchy. In his 2023 memoir, Spare, Harry recalled Charles appealing for peace after Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021. Harry quoted his father saying: "Please boys, don't make my final years a misery."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry wrote a memoir titled 'Spare.'

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The Sussexes' previous television interviews about the monarchy also contributed to tensions. William and Princess Kate, 44, have maintained their official responsibilities while keeping their distance from the couple. But our source stressed: "Charles is determined to pursue reconciliation between William and Harry rather than accept permanent estrangement between his sons. Anne, the King's younger sister, has maintained a reputation for directness and commitment to royal duties. Sophie, meanwhile, has developed a close working relationship with senior members of the family and regularly represents the monarchy at public engagements. Charles is hoping their contrasting personalities could help persuade William to reconsider his position of silence when it comes to Harry. Anne is expected to emphasize the institutional importance of family unity, while Sophie could appeal to William's personal relationship with his father."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry wants to reconcile with his family.

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Source: MEGA Prince William reportedly hates the idea of Prince Harry's Princess Diana documentary.