King Charles Charles 'Is Determined to Pursue Reconciliation Between Prince William and Prince Harry,' Source Says
Oct. 24 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
King Charles is said to be demanding his warring sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, put aside their bitter feud and demonstrate a united front to the world, as the monarch grows increasingly frustrated by their prolonged estrangement.
Sources have exclusively told OK! cancer-battling Charles, 77, has enlisted Princess Anne, 76, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 61, to help bridge the divide between William, 44, and Harry, 42, following the younger prince's reported return to Britain with his wife, Meghan Markle, 45.
The rumored intervention comes as the King continues cancer treatment and the family approaches the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.
A palace insider said: "Charles wants William and Harry to demonstrate co-operation publicly some time very soon, even if repairing their private relationship proves considerably more difficult. Charles believes their continuing hostility is damaging the family's image and distracting from its official responsibilities, and he really hopes Anne and Sophie can approach William differently after previous attempts to encourage reconciliation with Harry to produce meaningful progress."
The alleged intervention follows years of disagreement between William and Harry, intensified by Harry's public criticism of the monarchy.
In his 2023 memoir, Spare, Harry recalled Charles appealing for peace after Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.
Harry quoted his father saying: "Please boys, don't make my final years a misery."
The Sussexes' previous television interviews about the monarchy also contributed to tensions.
William and Princess Kate, 44, have maintained their official responsibilities while keeping their distance from the couple.
But our source stressed: "Charles is determined to pursue reconciliation between William and Harry rather than accept permanent estrangement between his sons. Anne, the King's younger sister, has maintained a reputation for directness and commitment to royal duties. Sophie, meanwhile, has developed a close working relationship with senior members of the family and regularly represents the monarchy at public engagements. Charles is hoping their contrasting personalities could help persuade William to reconsider his position of silence when it comes to Harry. Anne is expected to emphasize the institutional importance of family unity, while Sophie could appeal to William's personal relationship with his father."
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Harry's recent reunion with Charles at Highgrove House has complicated the situation, with William said to have been surprised by developments surrounding his brother's return.
The Duke of Sussex has previously expressed hopes of rebuilding relationships with his family.
However, the approaching anniversary of Diana's death could deepen William and Harry's estrangement, as sources tell us William "hates" the idea of Harry producing a documentary about their mother to mark three decades since her death in a Paris car smash in 1997, which multiple insiders tell OK! Harry is in advanced talks to make with a global streaming giant.
Another palace source said: "The King is seeking gradual progress rather than an immediate public reconciliation between his sons, but he is essentially sending out a demand for them to get it together and appear in public for the sake of the royal family brand, as he is desperate for it to appear unified and healed before his death and William's succession. Charles has reached the point where he no longer believes he can simply wait for William and Harry to resolve their differences themselves. He has watched this situation deteriorate for years, and he is increasingly concerned that the longer it continues, the more difficult it will become to repair."
"He isn't necessarily expecting them to suddenly become close brothers again. He understands that there is a tremendous amount of resentment on both sides and that some of the damage may never be completely undone. But Charles believes there is an enormous difference between having a difficult private relationship and allowing the entire world to see that the future king and his brother cannot even stand alongside one another. What he wants now is something visible. It could be an upcoming family occasion, a charitable engagement or another carefully arranged appearance, but the important thing is that William and Harry demonstrate they are capable of putting their differences aside. Charles feels the monarchy has spent far too much time being defined by feuds between members of his own family. He wants the focus to return to the work they are supposed to be doing rather than the personal disagreements that have dominated headlines. There is also a growing sense of urgency. Charles knows he cannot spend the rest of his reign waiting for the perfect moment to bring his sons together. He wants them to understand that this is no longer simply about whether they like each other or whether they agree about what happened in the past. From his perspective, it has become a question of responsibility to his loved ones, and to the institution of the royal family," the source added.