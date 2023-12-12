Valentina Ferrer Admits Becoming a Mother to Son Rio 'Made Me Stronger,' Encourages Him to 'Find His Passion'

"Miss Universe helped me to realize that you are unique and you have to focus on yourself because sometimes you get lost in thinking about what other people are doing," Ferrer exclusively tells OK!.

Although the social media sensation got her start in the pageant world, in recent years, she is most inspired by her son, Rio.

"That was a good start for me to learn, and it made me stronger," she says. "However, I feel like the most important thing for me was becoming a mom, and that gave me power, which made me who I am now."