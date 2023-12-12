Valentina Ferrer Admits Becoming a Mother to Son Rio 'Made Me Stronger,' Encourages Him to 'Find His Passion'
In 2014, Valentina Ferrer represented her home country, Argentina, in the Miss Universe Pageant, and almost a decade later, she is continuing to break barriers within the business world with her brand, KAPOWDER.
"Miss Universe helped me to realize that you are unique and you have to focus on yourself because sometimes you get lost in thinking about what other people are doing," Ferrer exclusively tells OK!.
Although the social media sensation got her start in the pageant world, in recent years, she is most inspired by her son, Rio.
"That was a good start for me to learn, and it made me stronger," she says. "However, I feel like the most important thing for me was becoming a mom, and that gave me power, which made me who I am now."
As a working mother and entrepreneur, Ferrer leads by example and teaches her son the power of walking in your purpose.
"Something that I always say is 'you have to find your passion,' because if you have the passion, you don't think you are working," the beauty notes of her parenting tactics. "Yeah, you struggle, but I am free because it's a passion, and something inside me that I enjoy."
"When a person has a dream inside their mind and their passion and ideas come together, no one can stop you, but it is not easy," she adds.
As a busy parent, the cover girl is intentional with setting aside time to be with her kiddo.
"When I'm with him, I leave my phone and I connect with him," she says. "I analyze him because you cannot teach your kid like everyone else."
"It is so beautiful to connect," Ferrer continues.
Aside from strutting her stuff on the catwalk, running a company and raising a youngster, Ferrer is aware of the impact she has on other Latinas globally. Currently, Hispanic women are one of the least-paid demographics in the U.S., and as a female founder, Ferrer understands how important it is for people both within and outside of her community to watch her success story.
"I feel like we are in a good moment for women — and in a moment where our voice is being listened to and respected more than before," she notes.
"I love to be a voice for women and people, and I try to help them to have a healthy lifestyle," she admits while discussing spearheading a company. "We try to show that there is a lifestyle for everyone."
Her desire to help others with their well-being started after she got her celiac disease diagnosis. Working in the fashion industry requires Ferrer to travel frequently and work long hours, but she didn't want to compromise her glowy complexion or fitness routine in the process.
Ultimately, her journey to finding gluten-free and vegan goods that could easily fit into her day led her to join the KAPOWDER team, alongside cofounder Sara Davey.
Over the years, the wellness industry has been associated with restrictive eating, but Davey and Ferrer celebrate enjoying life, food and finding a regimen that feels accessible to everyone.
"We show us enjoying food and not going on a crazy diet. For us it is important to teach people not to do the crazy dieting," she stresses. "You can look skinny, but inside you can have so many problems."
"It's really important to show that part," Ferrer says. "It's a balance."