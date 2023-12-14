Holly Robinson Peete Urges Parents of Autistic Children to Ignore Anyone Who Places 'Limitations on Your Child's Future'
Holly Robinson Peete is best known for her television career, but over the years, the actress evolved into a champion for autistic children, teens and adults.
"For any autism parents out there just never give up on your kid and don't listen to anybody putting limitations on your child's future," Robinson Peete exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with GEMTESA® maker Sumitomo Pharma America.
Currently, the Hangin' with Mr. Cooper star's eldest child, Rodney Peete Jr., works for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the mom couldn't help but celebrate his growth.
"RJ's job with the Dodgers has been a game changer for him and it gave him friends," she shares. "I just love that team and am so thankful that they decided to hire inclusively and encourage other teams to do that and other corporations to do that."
For youngsters on the spectrum, some people might question if there will be opportunities available for them upon reaching adulthood, but RJ's become an example of what's possible.
"I could sob my eyelashes off just thinking about RJ working for the Dodgers and what it has meant to him. It has given him dignity, purpose and a paycheck," she adds. "These are all things that we never thought he would have because we were told he would never have meaningful employment when he was just three years old."
As a matriarch, Robinson Peete's relationship with RJ inspired her Charlie children's book collection.
"It took me a minute to go from advocating for my son to advocating for other people's kids, but I knew I had to do that because I did not see anybody using their platform in a real meaningful way," the Sarah Lawrence alum says. "When we decided to write My Brother Charlie, RJ was already about 11 or 12 years old."
"I wasn't in denial, which my husband was," the author notes. "A lot of parents do go into denial, and it can be hard because certainly back in 2000, there was a lot of stigma about autism."
"RJ and I co-wrote a newer book in the Charlie series called Charlie Makes a Splash, and I wanted people to hear from him because people don't always hear from people with autism," she states.
As RJ matured, Robinson-Peete made sure he was able to share his needs and experiences with others.
"I want him to self-advocate," she continues.
Aside from her commitment to autism awareness, Robinson-Peete is set to host the second season of Queen's Court alongside her spouse, Rodney Peete.
"I'm very excited about that," she reveals. "I loved working with Rodney."
"We were invested in this different spin on a dating show," the TV personality confesses. "We loved that it's women that are a little bit older and they experience some things and are trying to pivot in their lives."
Throughout her time in the public eye, Holly hasn't shied away from chatting about difficult or controversial topics, and she recently opened up about her Overactive Bladder diagnosis.
"I was experiencing OAB symptoms, but I didn't know what OAB was," the GEMTESA® user states. "I was experiencing frequency of urinating eight more, eight plus times a day, leakage episodes and that just urgent."
"It was getting in the way of my lifestyle. I didn't know what was going on and by the way, you know, I'm a woman of a certain age, so I just thought, okay, this is just what happens, right? It's menopause," she says. "It was kicking my butt."
Holly assumed her OAB was a part of aging, but a trusted friend's concerns led her to meet with her physician.
"It was my doctor who diagnosed me with OAB, and I'm so glad I went and talked to him because he just walked me through the treatment options," Holly explains, noting that she knows it's not the most attractive topic to talk about with others.
Despite the initial awkwardness surrounding OAB, Holly and GEMTESA® producer Sumitomo Pharma America are working together to educate fans about it.
"If you know me, you know, I talk about things that people aren't always comfortable talking about," she notes. "We need to open up to having those conversations, because sometimes one conversation can really give you the information that you need to help your health and improve it. This is a common chronic condition that approximately 33 million Americans have these symptoms."