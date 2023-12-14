Holly Robinson Peete Urges Parents of Autistic Children to Ignore Anyone Who Places 'Limitations on Your Child's Future'

"For any autism parents out there just never give up on your kid and don't listen to anybody putting limitations on your child's future," Robinson Peete exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with GEMTESA® maker Sumitomo Pharma America.

Currently, the Hangin' with Mr. Cooper star's eldest child, Rodney Peete Jr., works for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the mom couldn't help but celebrate his growth.

"RJ's job with the Dodgers has been a game changer for him and it gave him friends," she shares. "I just love that team and am so thankful that they decided to hire inclusively and encourage other teams to do that and other corporations to do that."