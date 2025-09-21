10 Celebrities Who Have Had Skin Cancer: Khloé Kardashian, Gordon Ramsay and More
Sept. 21 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Ali Fedotowsky
Ali Fedotowsky reminded her fans and followers to get their skin checked after she was diagnosed with the disease.
"When my dermatologist used the c-word, I just about fainted in his office. Thankfully, the type of skin cancer I have is rarely fatal and really never fatal when you catch it early," she wrote in a January 2020 post.
The Bachelorette alum explained, "It's called Basal cell carcinoma. Swipe to the third pic to see what my mole looked like before I got the biopsy done (so you know what to look for). It's on the left side of my body. The scar right above my belly button is from when I had cells/skin that may be cancerous removed six months ago. Needless to say, i'm never exposing my stomach to sun without sunscreen again!"
Anderson Cooper
In 2008, Anderson Cooper confirmed he had a cancerous spot on his face removed through a minor surgery.
"I hadn't planned on mentioning this, but I still have stitches and you'll no doubt notice them tonight," he wrote on his blog.
Andy Cohen
In a 2020 interview on Jenny McCarthy's SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen admitted he did not pay attention to a dot he spotted on his lip.
"Kelly [Ripa] came up to me and goes, 'What's happening with your lip? Get that checked out today. That is skin cancer,'" he said.
Cohen began his healing journey after having the cancerous spot removed, ultimately changing his relationship with the sun.
Gordon Ramsay
In an August 30 Instagram post, Gordon Ramsay revealed he underwent surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma below his left ear.
"Please don't forget your sunscreen this weekend," the celebrity chef told his followers, joking that the procedure was not a facelift.
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman was first diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma in 2013 before being treated for the second time in May 2014 and the third time in October 2014.
The Deadpool & Wolverine actor has had multiple skin biopsies done on his nose and shoulders, some of which required removal, in the years thereafter.
In a health update in April 2023, Jackman reminded fans to "wear your sunscreen" following his most recent biopsy.
He disclosed, "So, I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever. I've just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor, [Dr. Lisa Airan], who's awesome. And she just saw little things, could be or could not be basal cell in her opinion. She doesn't know."
"I'll find out in two or three days, and as soon as I know, I'll let you know. Just to remind you, basal cell — in the world of skin cancers — is the least dangerous of them all," added Jackman.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jason Chambers
Below Deck star Jason Chambers was diagnosed with melanoma in December 2024, months after getting his sun spot taken off and biopsied in Bali.
He learned about his condition via email but struggled to make a follow-up appointment with a medical professional amid the Below Deck Down Under promotion.
"It's such a long wait to get in to a dermatologist, which is a sad thing," he explained.
Chambers, whose doctors in Sydney predicted he had stage 2 skin cancer, added, "As that period went on, I started researching and [questioned], 'How was I so naïve? How did I not just see a dermatologist every year prior?' That process was just so upsetting."
Following the health battle, he now follows the "slip, slop, slap" method.
"We slip on a hat, slop on some sunscreen and slap on a shirt," Chambers continued.
John Cena
John Cena spoke candidly about his two bouts with cancer after a dermatologist found spots on his skin to be cancerous.
"That information is sobering, and it right there prompted me to change my life," he said.
Cena's first skin spot was discovered on his chest during a routine visit to the dermatologist, while the second was seen on his back a year later.
After his health experience, the WWE world champion reminded everyone — including men — to use sunscreen.
"Skin care is a more palatable and accepted term and subject matter amongst women. Discussions between men can be more difficult to initiate. But it doesn't have to be that way," Cena noted. "Men especially are becoming more conscious of self-care. … I just think we need to make it more commonplace."
Kevin Jonas
Kevin Jonas first revealed his skin cancer diagnosis in a June 2024 Instagram video, in which he announced he was getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from his head.
"Yes, that is a actual little skin cancer guy that just started to grow. And now, I have to get surgery to remove it. So, here we go," the Jonas Brothers member continued.
Khloé Kardashian
In an Instagram post in May, Khloé Kardashian updated her fans on her healing journey after undergoing a procedure to remove a cancerous tumor from her face in 2022.
"I had a really big indentation because of the large mass that was removed and I'm just so grateful for them," she shared, adding she had a biostimulant filler put into her cheek. "It is a larger size that we have to fill because it was quite a large indentation."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum noted she was grateful to have restored her cheek's physical appearance and removed the skin cancer from her face.
Kardashian had her first melanoma diagnosis when she was 19, shortly after her father, Robert, died of esophageal cancer in 2003.
Teddi Mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp's cancer journey began in 2022 when Kyle Richards noticed a mole on her back. She was officially diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma, which has since progressed to stage 4 after it spread to her brain and lungs.
In a July 23 episode of her "Two T's in a Pod" podcast, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed she paused her immunotherapy treatment after being told it would only worsen her condition.
"Essentially, I haven't been feeling good for about a month, which was kind of shocking to me, and I think, mentally did a lot to me," she shared.