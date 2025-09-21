10 Celebrities Who Have Had Skin Cancer: Khloé Kardashian, Gordon Ramsay and More

Article continues below advertisement

Ali Fedotowsky

Source: MEGA Ali Fedotowsky's husband was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Ali Fedotowsky reminded her fans and followers to get their skin checked after she was diagnosed with the disease. "When my dermatologist used the c-word, I just about fainted in his office. Thankfully, the type of skin cancer I have is rarely fatal and really never fatal when you catch it early," she wrote in a January 2020 post. The Bachelorette alum explained, "It's called Basal cell carcinoma. Swipe to the third pic to see what my mole looked like before I got the biopsy done (so you know what to look for). It's on the left side of my body. The scar right above my belly button is from when I had cells/skin that may be cancerous removed six months ago. Needless to say, i'm never exposing my stomach to sun without sunscreen again!"

Anderson Cooper

Source: MEGA Anderson Cooper underwent minor surgery to remove the cancerous mole.

In 2008, Anderson Cooper confirmed he had a cancerous spot on his face removed through a minor surgery. "I hadn't planned on mentioning this, but I still have stitches and you'll no doubt notice them tonight," he wrote on his blog.

Andy Cohen

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen revealed Kelly Ripa saved his life from skin cancer.

Gordon Ramsay

Source: MEGA Gordon Ramsay underwent surgery for skin cancer.

In an August 30 Instagram post, Gordon Ramsay revealed he underwent surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma below his left ear. "Please don't forget your sunscreen this weekend," the celebrity chef told his followers, joking that the procedure was not a facelift.

Hugh Jackman

Source: MEGA Hugh Jackman's cancer bout started in 2013.

Hugh Jackman was first diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma in 2013 before being treated for the second time in May 2014 and the third time in October 2014. The Deadpool & Wolverine actor has had multiple skin biopsies done on his nose and shoulders, some of which required removal, in the years thereafter. In a health update in April 2023, Jackman reminded fans to "wear your sunscreen" following his most recent biopsy. He disclosed, "So, I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever. I've just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor, [Dr. Lisa Airan], who's awesome. And she just saw little things, could be or could not be basal cell in her opinion. She doesn't know." "I'll find out in two or three days, and as soon as I know, I'll let you know. Just to remind you, basal cell — in the world of skin cancers — is the least dangerous of them all," added Jackman.

Jason Chambers

Source: MEGA Jason Chambers said he thought skin cancer would 'never going to be a problem.'

Below Deck star Jason Chambers was diagnosed with melanoma in December 2024, months after getting his sun spot taken off and biopsied in Bali. He learned about his condition via email but struggled to make a follow-up appointment with a medical professional amid the Below Deck Down Under promotion. "It's such a long wait to get in to a dermatologist, which is a sad thing," he explained. Chambers, whose doctors in Sydney predicted he had stage 2 skin cancer, added, "As that period went on, I started researching and [questioned], 'How was I so naïve? How did I not just see a dermatologist every year prior?' That process was just so upsetting." Following the health battle, he now follows the "slip, slop, slap" method. "We slip on a hat, slop on some sunscreen and slap on a shirt," Chambers continued.

John Cena

Source: MEGA John Cena was diagnosed with skin cancer twice.

John Cena spoke candidly about his two bouts with cancer after a dermatologist found spots on his skin to be cancerous. "That information is sobering, and it right there prompted me to change my life," he said. Cena's first skin spot was discovered on his chest during a routine visit to the dermatologist, while the second was seen on his back a year later. After his health experience, the WWE world champion reminded everyone — including men — to use sunscreen. "Skin care is a more palatable and accepted term and subject matter amongst women. Discussions between men can be more difficult to initiate. But it doesn't have to be that way," Cena noted. "Men especially are becoming more conscious of self-care. … I just think we need to make it more commonplace."

Kevin Jonas

Source: MEGA Kevin Jonas confirmed his diagnosis in a social media post.

Kevin Jonas first revealed his skin cancer diagnosis in a June 2024 Instagram video, in which he announced he was getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from his head. "Yes, that is a actual little skin cancer guy that just started to grow. And now, I have to get surgery to remove it. So, here we go," the Jonas Brothers member continued.

Khloé Kardashian

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian provided an update in a May post.

