OK! Exposes Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's 'Disgusting' Habit That Left Their Flunkies 'Sickened'

Source: MEGA Former Prince Andrew faces new scrutiny after his arrest.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on arrested on February 19.

In his memoir, Burrell claimed Andrew was "besotted" by his then-new wife, who the former prince felt could "do no wrong." He wrote: "But the staff were up in arms early in the marriage. From the beginning, the royal newlyweds refused to leave their martial bed." Burrell continued: "The maids weren't allowed to go into the bedroom to make the bed for days. When the couple did surface, they held lavish dinner, lunch and tea parties with all their friends." According to Burrell, the disruption to palace routine caused fury among household staff accustomed to rigid schedules. He added: "The kitchen staff were run off their feet. Even the Queen didn't entertain so extravagantly. The royal chefs were furious to be making food like it was an á la carte restaurant." Burrell also said: "They were used to serving food to the Queen and the Royal Family at set times. It was too much. The staff rebelled and protests were made to the Master of the Household who informed the Queen of her staff's unhappiness."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was reportedly besotted by Sarah Ferguson.

"She had to intervene and put a stop to the lavish gluttony. After all, she despised waste, deciding in advance which food should be cooked for her each day. So why should Andrew and Fergie be different?" he continued. A former palace aide said the couple's behavior was viewed as "indulgent, disgusting and tone-deaf," adding it left the pair's former team of flunkies "sickened." They told us: "There was a sense that rules applied to everyone else but not to them. Staff felt exhausted and disrespected. It created resentment very quickly." Burrell also described Andrew as "never easy" to work with, suggesting tensions extended beyond entertaining habits. In another passage of his latest royal book, he referenced a drinking culture within palace walls, writing: "Forget Buckingham Palace, it was nicknamed 'Gin Palace' after the spirit that flowed freely through the everyday workings of the building. Gin, always, Gordon's, was the drink of choice." The resurfacing of the claims comes as Andrew faces intensifying scrutiny. The family of Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre's said his arrest showed "no one is above the law."

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew's arrest showed 'no one is above the law,' said Virginia Giuffre's family.