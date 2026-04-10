EXCLUSIVE Princess Beatrice 'Fuming' Over Rumors She and Husband Mapelli Mozzi Are Headed for Divorce Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice is reportedly angry over rumors that she and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are heading for a divorce. Aaron Tinney April 10 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

"There is a strong sense that the narrative has escalated well beyond reality. The only real distance between them has been physical, driven by Edoardo's work commitments, yet that has been interpreted as something far more serious than it actually is. In practical terms, his travel schedule has always been demanding, and it is not a new dynamic within their relationship. What is being portrayed as unusual or concerning is, in fact, part of how they have long balanced their professional and personal lives. To frame that as evidence of a breakdown in the marriage is misleading. The frustration stems from seeing normal, work-related travel recast into a storyline that suggests instability, when those close to them insist that is not the case," the source continued. Mozzi has spent recent months traveling to locations including Palm Beach, Miami and Los Angeles, sharing glimpses of his trips on social media from luxury venues such as private members' clubs. Meanwhile, Beatrice has largely remained in the U.K., where she is said to be focusing on family life and navigating the fallout from ongoing scrutiny surrounding her father.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice is reportedly navigating the fallout from ex-Prince Andrew's controversy.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

One palace aide confided: "There are growing concerns among those close to Beatrice that the cumulative pressure she is under is taking a serious toll. Some of her friends are worrying she is nearing a breaking point. She is juggling the demands of parenting young children and maintaining her professional commitments at a time when her family is facing intense public scrutiny. The situation surrounding her father, the wider fallout for the York family, and the reputational impact of it all have created an incredibly difficult environment for her to navigate." Those close to Beatrice and Mozzi stress there is no rift between the pair, emphasizing that their relationship remains intact despite external pressures. Meanwhile, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is said to have pushed his despairing older brother King Charles "close to the edge" of fury and exasperation with a series of costly demands over curtains and artwork as he prepares to move into a new home on the Sandringham estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have no rift, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is staying at Wood Farm after losing his royal titles.