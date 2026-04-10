Princess Beatrice 'Fuming' Over Rumors She and Husband Mapelli Mozzi Are Headed for Divorce
April 10 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Princess Beatrice is said to be "fuming" over speculation her marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is heading for divorce, as friends move to shut down reports they describe as unfounded.
Beatrice, 36, and Mozzi, 42, have faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks after the couple spent extended periods apart, with Mozzi traveling between the United States and the U.K. for work linked to his interior design business, Banda.
The speculation comes against the backdrop of mounting pressure on Beatrice's family following the arrest of her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, as well as renewed attention on his historical links to Jeffrey Epstein.
A source close to the couple said: "Beatrice is said to be deeply upset and, frankly, fuming about the way these divorce rumors have taken hold. From her point of view, they are entirely unfounded and have surfaced at a time when she is already dealing with considerable personal and family pressures, which only makes the situation more difficult."
"There is a strong sense that the narrative has escalated well beyond reality. The only real distance between them has been physical, driven by Edoardo's work commitments, yet that has been interpreted as something far more serious than it actually is. In practical terms, his travel schedule has always been demanding, and it is not a new dynamic within their relationship. What is being portrayed as unusual or concerning is, in fact, part of how they have long balanced their professional and personal lives. To frame that as evidence of a breakdown in the marriage is misleading. The frustration stems from seeing normal, work-related travel recast into a storyline that suggests instability, when those close to them insist that is not the case," the source continued.
Mozzi has spent recent months traveling to locations including Palm Beach, Miami and Los Angeles, sharing glimpses of his trips on social media from luxury venues such as private members' clubs.
Meanwhile, Beatrice has largely remained in the U.K., where she is said to be focusing on family life and navigating the fallout from ongoing scrutiny surrounding her father.
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One palace aide confided: "There are growing concerns among those close to Beatrice that the cumulative pressure she is under is taking a serious toll. Some of her friends are worrying she is nearing a breaking point. She is juggling the demands of parenting young children and maintaining her professional commitments at a time when her family is facing intense public scrutiny. The situation surrounding her father, the wider fallout for the York family, and the reputational impact of it all have created an incredibly difficult environment for her to navigate."
Those close to Beatrice and Mozzi stress there is no rift between the pair, emphasizing that their relationship remains intact despite external pressures.
Meanwhile, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is said to have pushed his despairing older brother King Charles "close to the edge" of fury and exasperation with a series of costly demands over curtains and artwork as he prepares to move into a new home on the Sandringham estate.
Andrew, 66, is currently staying at Wood Farm following his removal from Royal Lodge and the loss of his royal titles, with arrangements underway for him to relocate to Marsh Farm nearby.
The move comes after months of controversy linked to his past association with Epstein, and his recent arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, after which he was released under investigation.
Charles, 77, had pledged to provide "appropriate private provision" for his younger brother, but tensions are said to have escalated over the scale and cost of Andrew's requests.
A source familiar with the situation said: "The main source of tension has centered on the insistence that certain items – especially the curtains and carefully chosen artwork – be brought over and tailored to fit the new property. That decision has added layers of cost, logistical difficulty and delay that were not originally anticipated. From the King's point of view, this was supposed to be a relatively simple relocation, but it has evolved into a far more complicated and expensive process. What should have been handled efficiently is now dragging on, with costs continuing to climb beyond what was initially expected."
Andrew is said to have requested curtains from Royal Lodge be moved and altered to fit Marsh Farm, a process said to have required specialist adjustments at considerable expense.
He is also understood to have arranged for artwork from his former residence to be transported and rehung, despite some pieces being too large for the new property's walls, with premium removals firm Gander and White reportedly handling the task.
A palace source told us: "There is a growing sense of frustration from the King's side because he had been very clear about keeping expenses under control. The continued focus on details like transferring and altering curtains, as well as relocating artwork, is being viewed as exceeding what was originally agreed and pushing the budget beyond acceptable limits."