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Source: MEGA Former Prince Andrew was close with Jeffrey Epstein.

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After nearly 12 hours of questioning at Aylsham police station, Andrew was photographed leaving in the back seat of a car on Thursday shortly after 7 p.m. and released under investigation. Police said only they had arrested "a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office." But the humiliation for Andrew had only just started. Within hours, manipulated clips and images spread across the internet.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was brought to Aylsham police station for questioning.

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One of the most widely shared posts – a video showing Andrew apparently gorging on pizza as he was driven back from his police grilling – was posted alongside a caption that said: "After a long day in police custody, Prince Andrew was released on bail earlier this evening. Naturally, his thoughts turned straight to pizza. (Satire.)" Other AI fabrications appeared to show Andrew in a bra during a staged arrest while carrying a pizza box and wearing high heels. More showed him also devouring pizza in a car while drenched in sweat, with one mocked-up photo showing him being kissed by an unidentified woman during his ride back from his cop interview. Yet another video showed him serenading fellow inmates in a jail cell and posing beside a birthday cake behind bars in his full military gear. A digital expert who reviewed the clips said: "These videos are clearly AI-generated satire, but they are designed to blur the line between parody and plausible reality."

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Source: MEGA Former Prince Andrew's AI videos were made after his arrest.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew reportedly shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein.