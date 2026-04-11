Why Meghan Markle Finds Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's One-Word Put-Down of Her 'Laughable'

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Meghan Markle is said to find the former Prince Andrew's one-word put-down of her "laughable," with insiders telling OK! the Duchess of Sussex views the criticism as deeply ironic, given the controversies surrounding her shamed uncle-in-law. Meghan, 44, was reportedly described as an "opportunist" by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, during a tense period within the royal family, according to claims explored in Tom Bower's new book Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle viewed ex-Prince Andrew's criticism as 'laughable,' a source said.

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The book examines the ongoing rift between Prince Harry, 41, and Prince William, 43, as well as wider tensions within the House of Windsor following Harry and Meghan's move to California in 2020. A spokesperson for the Sussexes strongly rejected the claims, saying: "Mr. Bower's commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation. This is someone who has publicly stated, 'The monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life' – language that speaks for itself. He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him."

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Source: MEGA Tom Bower's book described Princes William and Harry's ongoing rift.

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According to Bower's account, Andrew's alleged remark about Meghan came to light around the time of King Charles' coronation in May 2023, when Andrew and Harry shared a reportedly strained car journey to Westminster Abbey. Relations between the pair were described as distant, with the Duke of Sussex said to have had little closeness with his uncle over the years. Bower wrote: "In the driving rain, Harry arrived at the abbey with Andrew. The disgraced Prince was, at the time, still refusing the King's order to move to Frogmore from Royal Lodge, the 30-bedroom mansion he occupied with his ex-wife, Sarah [Ferguson]. Relations between the uncle and his nephew were not good. In some accounts, Andrew had scathingly dismissed Meghan as an 'opportunist.'"

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's alleged remark against Meghan Markle was during King Charles' coronation night.

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Insiders close to Meghan say she has privately dismissed the characterization outright – and even finds it "funny" as it came from scandal-dogged Andrew. One source said: "Meghan finds Andrew calling her an 'opportunist' completely laughable. From her perspective, it is astonishing to be judged in that way by someone whose own conduct has been under such intense scrutiny. She is said to be laughing at being labeled an opportunist by a man who is suspected of using his title as U.K. trade envoy to pass secrets to Jeffrey Epstein. That contrast is not lost on her, and it is something she finds deeply ironic." Another source added: "There is a sense that Meghan does not take this criticism seriously because of where it is coming from. She sees it as emblematic of the kind of double standards that have existed within the royal family for years. In her view, she has consistently been held to a different standard, while others have faced far more serious allegations without the same level of scrutiny or condemnation in certain circles. For Meghan, moments like this reinforce why she and Harry chose to step away from the royals, who she sees as toxic. It is not just about one comment – it is about a wider culture that she felt did not treat her fairly. She is not dwelling on it, but she does see it as a revealing snapshot of the attitudes she was dealing with behind closed doors."

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