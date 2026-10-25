EXCLUSIVE Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have Been 'Providing Emotional Support for Each Other During a Challenging Period in Both Their Lives': Source Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly talking again as they both navigate 'challenging' times. Aaron Tinney Oct. 25 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split in 2024.

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Source: MEGA Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met while filming 'Gigli.'

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage was discussed in a documentary.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez's twins just left the home.