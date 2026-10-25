Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have Been 'Providing Emotional Support for Each Other During a Challenging Period in Both Their Lives': Source
Oct. 25 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are said to be growing close again following their bitter divorce, with sources telling OK! it has raised the possibility that Hollywood's most famous on-again, off-again couple could be preparing for another romantic reunion.
Lopez, 57, and Affleck, 54, separated in 2024 after two years of marriage, ending a relationship which had captivated fans for more than two decades.
Now, sources tell us the former spouses have found renewed comfort in each other's company as they navigate difficult personal circumstances, including the deaths of Affleck's parents and Lopez's adjustment to her children leaving home.
One insider said: "Jen and Ben have been communicating regularly and providing emotional support for each other during an unexpectedly challenging period in both their lives. Jennifer was particularly attentive following the deaths of Ben's mom and dad, while he has been offering her reassurance as she confronts becoming an empty nester."
Affleck and Lopez's relationship began in 2002 after they met while filming the romantic comedy Gigli, and they quickly became one of Hollywood's most heavily scrutinized celebrity pairs.
The couple became engaged but postponed their planned 2003 wedding before infamously separating the following year, citing the extraordinary pressures surrounding their relationship.
Almost two decades later, they reunited in 2021, marrying in Las Vegas in July 2022 before celebrating with a larger ceremony at Affleck's Georgia estate.
However, sources tell us differences emerged over their contrasting attitudes toward publicity, with Lopez embracing a highly visible celebrity lifestyle while Affleck preferred greater privacy.
Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, exactly two years after their elaborate wedding celebration.
Their separation followed the release of Lopez's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which explored their relationship and the singer's ambitious multimedia project inspired by their romance.
Affleck appeared in the documentary, discussing his discomfort with the intensely public nature of their marriage.
Since their separation, both have continued pursuing demanding professional schedules.
- Cancelled Engagements To Rekindled Relationships! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have 'Every Intention' of Staying 'Connected' Post-Split: 'They Have a Lot of History'
- Ben Affleck Is Open to Dating After Jennifer Lopez Divorce But Has 'Other Priorities That Are More Important': Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lopez has balanced music, acting and business commitments while raising her twins, Emme and Max, 18, whom she shares with former husband Marc Anthony, 58.
Sources tell us the twins' departure for college has "contributed to a massive period of adjustment for Jennifer."
Affleck, meanwhile, has remained active as an actor, director and producer, continuing his professional partnership with longtime friend Matt Damon, 56.
Another source said: "Ben and Jennifer have previously demonstrated their relationship can survive prolonged periods apart, having reunited nearly 17 years after their original engagement ended, so who knows what is next for them. 'Bennifer' could rise again! Jen and Ben have an extraordinary amount of history together, and that's something neither of them can simply erase because their marriage ended. They've known each other through some of the most important moments of their adult lives, and there's a level of familiarity between them that would be difficult to replicate with anyone else."
"They have now become much more comfortable communicating again, without the expectations and pressures that made their marriage so complicated. For now, there's clearly still considerable mutual respect between them, and that may ultimately be more important than whether they become a couple again. If they ever did consider giving romance another chance, they would need to approach it very differently. Neither would want to repeat the same cycle of intense public excitement followed by disappointment and separation. They would have to establish much clearer boundaries around their private lives and decide whether their expectations of a relationship were genuinely compatible," the insider added.