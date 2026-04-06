The Most Shocking Scandals in Bachelor Nation History — Including What Led to Taylor Frankie Paul's Scrapped Season
April 6 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Chris Soules Was Arrested Following a Fatal Car Crash
Bachelor Nation brings just as much drama off-screen.
In April 2017, former Bachelor lead Chris Soules was arrested after being involved in a hit-and-run that killed 66-year-old war veteran Kenneth Mosher. He was allegedly driving a Chevy pickup, which he slammed into a tractor being driven by the victim.
According to paperwork filed by the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office in Iowa, Soules was accused of failing to immediately stop his vehicle and remain at the scene of the accident.
The Dancing With the Stars alum entered a conditional guilty plea to the crime of "leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Injury, an aggravated misdemeanor" in November 2018 and was sentenced to two years of probation in August 2019.
"The trauma of being involved in [the accident] is something I cannot describe," Soules told a news outlet in his first interview since the crash. "I think about it every day."
Sexual Misconduct Allegations Halted 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production
Another controversy rocked Bachelor Nation when Bachelor in Paradise temporarily halted production in June 2017. At the time, producers voiced concerns over an alleged sexual encounter between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson that was caught on camera.
"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened the June 4," Olympios said in a statement. "Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."
She continued, "As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality… As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."
She later clarified her previous statement, explaining she never meant she was a victim of Jackson.
Meanwhile, Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter it was "100 percent consensual."
The scandal prompted Warner Bros. to investigate but ultimately found no evidence of wrongdoing. Bachelor in Paradise resumed filming afterward without Olympios and Jackson.
The two remained friends after the controversy.
Jed Wyatt Was Still in a Relationship During 'The Bachelorette' Filming
Hannah Brown gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt at the end of The Bachelorette Season 15. However, their romance immediately fizzled out after Brown learned he still had a girlfriend when he went to the show.
Wyatt's ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens claimed the frontrunner only joined the program to kickstart his country music career.
"He was always so reassuring," Stevens alleged. "He told me the show was just an obstacle and we'd be stronger on the other side because of it."
Both Brown and Wyatt have since married other people.
Cassie Randolph Filed a Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood
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Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood dated for two years before calling it quits for good in early 2020.
Things took a dramatic turn in September 2020 when Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood for allegedly stalking and harassing her. She also claimed in another police report that her ex-boyfriend sent her uncomfortable text messages and put a tracking device on her vehicle after their breakup.
A judge granted the request at the time, ordering Underwood to stay at least 100 yards away from Randolph, her home and workplace. However, she later dropped the restraining order against him.
"The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns," Underwood told TMZ. "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone's respect for privacy regarding this matter."
Chris Harrison Exited 'The Bachelor' Franchise Following Racism Scandal
When Rachael Kirkconnell sparked backlash when she attended an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity party in 2021, longtime host Chris Harrison defended Matt James' front-running contestant in an interview.
He told former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, "Would this girl, at, I don't know how old she would have been back then, have thought, 'You know, historically, this mansion stood for this? Guys it's not really that woke that we're here.'"
Harrison also used the term "woke police" during the interview as he asked the public to have "a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion" for Kirkconnell.
Days later, Harrison announced he was "temporarily stepping aside" from hosting the show. He ultimately exited the franchise after reaching a settlement with the network following the public uproar.
Taylor Nolan's Controversial Tweets Resurfaced
After appearing on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, Taylor Nolan found herself in trouble when her past tweets resurfaced.
In the posts, which spanned from 2011 to 2013, included her saying "loud [expletive] black people."
She also wrote that "#Asian problem arent s---" because stereotypes include "they have a small [expletive]."
"#WeWontWorkIf I have ever diagnosed you with a personality disorder," she tweeted, adding the reply, "treatment: SUICIDE."
After the tweets went viral, Nolan issued a since-deleted apology on Instagram.
"I want to be clear that they don't take away from the work I do today. They are literally how I got here to doing this work," she shared. "If you're gonna take the time and energy to scroll through 10 years of my tweets, then please take your time to listen to this video. I never deleted those tweets for a reason because they've been a part of my journey since way before going [on] The Bachelor. I didn't need anyone to call those things out to me to know they were wrong — I've been doing that work on my own for the last 10 years, and it's the same work I do today and the same work I will continue doing for the rest of my life."
She then uploaded a lengthy note further explaining her offensive comments.
On March 24, 2021, Washington Department of Health spokesperson Gordon MacCracken confirmed they were looking into Nolan's post, though he clarified "doesn't necessarily mean that disciplinary action will occur, just that we are moving to the stage of an investigation."
Taylor Frankie Paul's Season Got Canceled Amid Domestic Violence Investigations
On March 19, a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department confirmed there is an open "domestic assault investigation" involving Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex Dakota Mortensen. They noted "allegations have been made in both directions" and "contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th."
That same day, TMZ released footage of the 2023 brutal fight, showing Paul putting Mortensen in a headlock, kicking him and throwing three metal barstools at him.
Amid the firestorm, ABC announced its decision to pull Paul's season just days before its scheduled premiere on March 22.
"In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said in a statement.
Meanwhile, a representative for Paul expressed that she is "very grateful for ABC's support as she prioritizes her family's safety and security," adding, "After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm. There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives. Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story."