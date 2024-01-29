Desus Nice Says He's Looking Forward to 'All These New Projects in 2024' After the SAG-AFTRA Strike Ended

"It was actually a struggle to try to stay positive with the strike and everything going on," Nice exclusively tells OK! while discussing his partnership with TUMS. "I think the best part of the strike was getting to meet other people in entertainment — and not in a context where you're competing against them."

Amid the walkout, the comedian focused on developing authentic relationships with his peers.

"I have great friends in this industry and just being able to talk to them, bounce ideas off of them and learn from their lived experiences helps you move forward," he admits. "The strike is up, and now we have all these new projects in 2024."