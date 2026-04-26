OK! Exposes Hollywood's Leading Men's Most Horrific Plastic Surgery Fails After Jim Carrey 'Rubber Face' Shocker

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Source: MEGA Jim Carrey attended the César Awards.

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Source: MEGA Jim Carrey's appearance went viral.

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"When it's someone as instantly recognizable as Jim, even subtle changes can trigger a huge reaction. But when the difference appears more pronounced, it goes beyond simple curiosity – it opens up a much wider conversation about where the line is when it comes to elective surgery. He literally looked like he had a face made of rubber, and it made people start to question how much is too much when it comes to plastic surgery, and whether the pursuit of looking younger or more 'perfect' is starting to overshadow authenticity or the idea of growing older gracefully," the source added. Carrey's appearance prompted huge commentary from cosmetic professionals, including experts who suggested he had quietly undergone a number of possible procedures, from a brow lift to Botox and eyelid surgery – though Carrey himself has not confirmed any treatments. Efron, meanwhile, has consistently rejected claims of cosmetic surgery following widespread speculation in 2021 when his jawline appeared noticeably different.

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Source: MEGA Zac Efron denied he underwent plastic surgery.

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He later explained the change was due to a serious injury, saying his jaw bones just regrew "really, really big" amid his recovery. Cowell has taken a more candid approach, previously admitting to using fillers and Botox before deciding to stop. Reflecting on his experience, he said: "There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from 'before' and didn't recognise it as me. Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero." Our source said: "There's a pattern where some stars initially embrace these procedures, only to later reassess when they feel they've lost a sense of themselves. Simon's comments highlight that moment of realization, which isn't uncommon in an environment where appearance is constantly under the microscope."

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Source: MEGA Simon Cowell admitted to using fillers and Botox before deciding to stop.