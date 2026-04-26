OK! Exposes Hollywood's Leading Men's Most Horrific Plastic Surgery Fails After Jim Carrey 'Rubber Face' Shocker
April 26 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Jim Carrey recently reignited debate over cosmetic procedures among Hollywood's leading men after a fresh public appearance by the funnyman prompted fresh speculation over whether he had gone under the knife – placing him at the center of a wider conversation about drastic transformations in the spotlight.
As OK! reported, Carrey, 64, drew huge attention at the César Awards this year, where his now infamous altered appearance sparked online commentary and expert analysis.
The moment has since fueled renewed scrutiny of male stars who have either admitted to cosmetic enhancements or faced persistent rumors – including Zac Efron, 38, Simon Cowell, 66, Mickey Rourke, 73, and John Travolta, 72.
While some have spoken openly about procedures, others have denied undergoing surgery or attributed changes to medical or personal circumstances.
A source familiar with Hollywood pressures told us: "There's a growing, often unspoken expectation in showbiz that male stars have to preserve a polished, youthful image for as long as possible, and that can create a quiet but powerful pressure to intervene when age inevitably starts to show. Over time, that can lead some of them to make quite significant changes, sometimes gradually, sometimes more dramatically. What's different now is that these transformations are happening under a far more intense spotlight – audiences are quicker to notice, quicker to compare, and far more vocal about it than they used to be."
"When it's someone as instantly recognizable as Jim, even subtle changes can trigger a huge reaction. But when the difference appears more pronounced, it goes beyond simple curiosity – it opens up a much wider conversation about where the line is when it comes to elective surgery. He literally looked like he had a face made of rubber, and it made people start to question how much is too much when it comes to plastic surgery, and whether the pursuit of looking younger or more 'perfect' is starting to overshadow authenticity or the idea of growing older gracefully," the source added.
Carrey's appearance prompted huge commentary from cosmetic professionals, including experts who suggested he had quietly undergone a number of possible procedures, from a brow lift to Botox and eyelid surgery – though Carrey himself has not confirmed any treatments.
Efron, meanwhile, has consistently rejected claims of cosmetic surgery following widespread speculation in 2021 when his jawline appeared noticeably different.
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He later explained the change was due to a serious injury, saying his jaw bones just regrew "really, really big" amid his recovery.
Cowell has taken a more candid approach, previously admitting to using fillers and Botox before deciding to stop.
Reflecting on his experience, he said: "There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from 'before' and didn't recognise it as me. Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero."
Our source said: "There's a pattern where some stars initially embrace these procedures, only to later reassess when they feel they've lost a sense of themselves. Simon's comments highlight that moment of realization, which isn't uncommon in an environment where appearance is constantly under the microscope."
They continued: "Others, like Zac, find themselves having to correct the narrative entirely when speculation spirals beyond the reality of what's actually happened."
Rourke's dramatic transformation has long been linked to reconstructive work following injuries he sustained during his move into boxing after he became a 1980s Hollywood pin-up, which later evolved into more and more extensive cosmetic procedures.
Travolta has never confirmed undergoing surgery, though speculation around his appearance – from his once-constant hairpiece-wearing before he revealed his bald head in 2019, to suspected facial procedures including a possible eyelid lift – has persisted for years, with some trolls online now saying his face looks like a "stretched balloon" after he hit 72 in February.