EXCLUSIVE How Princess Charlotte, 11, Is Being Trolled Over One Beauty Move as She Prepares for Life in the Spotlight Source: MEGA Princess Charlotte faced backlash over her blue nail polish. Aaron Tinney May 24 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Princess Charlotte sparked an online debate regarding blue nail polish.

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But it was Charlotte's manicure – an icy blue shade catching the light – that drew immediate attention, with some commentators interpreting it as a sign of her public transition into her pre-teen years. Sources said the girl has since been "hammered" by "unfair trolling online" over her nail varnish. One royal insider said: "The web is closely monitored in the aftermath of pictures like this being posted, and the reaction to this has been horrific. Trolls are asking why a 10-year-old is being allowed to wear nail polish, with many poking fan at her in language that is unrepeatable." OK! has chosen not to publish the trolling.

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Source: MEGA Princess Charlotte's manicure was an icy blue shade.

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Another palace source added: "There is a tendency for even the smallest personal choices to become symbolic when it comes to royal children. Something as simple as nail polish can quickly be framed as a statement, whether intended or not. What we are seeing is a shift – Charlotte is no longer viewed solely as a child, and that brings a different level of commentary, particularly online. The response reflects broader pressures around appearance and expectation. It is less about the nail color itself and more about how people project meaning onto it, and it also points to the brutal pressures Charlotte is going to face growing up in perhaps the world's most famous family." Charlotte has previously been seen experimenting with nail polish, including at Wimbledon in July 2025, when she wore a pink manicure while watching Carlos Alcaraz compete against Jannik Sinner, in the men's final. During that appearance, she was animated throughout the match, cheering and reacting alongside her parents and brother.

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Source: MEGA Princess Charlotte experimented with nail polish during Wimbledon.

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Source: MEGA Princess Kate and Prince William shared glimpses of their private family life.