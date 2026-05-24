How Princess Charlotte, 11, Is Being Trolled Over One Beauty Move as She Prepares for Life in the Spotlight
May 24 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Princess Charlotte is the focus of a cruel online debate after appearing with bright blue nail polish in a recent family portrait – a minuscule detail which has blown up into outsized reactions as the young royal begins to grow up in the public eye.
OK! can reveal the image, shared by Prince William, 43, and Kate Middleton, 44, at the end of April, marked the couple's 15th wedding anniversary and was taken earlier this month during a family holiday in Cornwall by photographer Matt Porteous.
The candid photograph shows the Wales family relaxing together on grass in the sunshine, with Prince George, 12, smiling toward his father, Kate holding hands with Prince Louis, 8, and Charlotte lying alongside her younger brother.
The caption on the snap shared online said: "Celebrating 15 years of marriage."
But it was Charlotte's manicure – an icy blue shade catching the light – that drew immediate attention, with some commentators interpreting it as a sign of her public transition into her pre-teen years.
Sources said the girl has since been "hammered" by "unfair trolling online" over her nail varnish.
One royal insider said: "The web is closely monitored in the aftermath of pictures like this being posted, and the reaction to this has been horrific. Trolls are asking why a 10-year-old is being allowed to wear nail polish, with many poking fan at her in language that is unrepeatable."
OK! has chosen not to publish the trolling.
Another palace source added: "There is a tendency for even the smallest personal choices to become symbolic when it comes to royal children. Something as simple as nail polish can quickly be framed as a statement, whether intended or not. What we are seeing is a shift – Charlotte is no longer viewed solely as a child, and that brings a different level of commentary, particularly online. The response reflects broader pressures around appearance and expectation. It is less about the nail color itself and more about how people project meaning onto it, and it also points to the brutal pressures Charlotte is going to face growing up in perhaps the world's most famous family."
Charlotte has previously been seen experimenting with nail polish, including at Wimbledon in July 2025, when she wore a pink manicure while watching Carlos Alcaraz compete against Jannik Sinner, in the men's final.
During that appearance, she was animated throughout the match, cheering and reacting alongside her parents and brother.
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The anniversary portrait is part of a broader series of family images released by William and Kate, including a birthday photograph of Prince Louis taken against the Cornish coastline.
The couple has increasingly shared glimpses of their private family life through such images, often captured by Porteous, who has become a regular collaborator for personal milestones.
Charlotte, who turned 11 on May 2, remains one of the most visible young members of the royal family, frequently appearing at major events alongside her parents.
The Waleses have emphasized a modern, hands-on parenting style grounded in emotional awareness and normalcy.
They prioritize open communication, mental health, and routine, often engaging directly in school runs and family activities.
While maintaining royal duties, sources told us they aim to give their children as grounded an upbringing as possible, blending tradition with a more relatable, contemporary approach to raising their three children in the glare of the global spotlight.