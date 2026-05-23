OK! Reveals the Most Brutal Takedown of Meghan Markle Yet in the Wake of Her 'Fake Royal' Australia Tour
May 23 2026, Published 8:01 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is facing some of her most brutal mockery yet – by being compared to cross-dressing comedy creation Dame Edna Everage, OK! can reveal.
Despite the 44-year-old duchess' relentless efforts to appear part of Hollywood's polished social elite, a best-selling writer has produced a brutal takedown of her persona in the wake of her and her husband Prince Harry's recent much-mocked "faux royal" tour of Australia.
Julie Burchill wrote in a stinging opinion piece: "The similarities between the real-life duchess and the late Barry Humphries' legendary drag act are nothing less than spooky. (Meghan) has become keen on presenting herself as a housewife superstar, just as the late great dame did... and of course, Harry is Meghan's Madge (Edna's silent and verbally abused sidekick), the mute wind beneath the high-flyer's wings."
Burchill – who has produced a string of best-selling novels and is one of the U.K.'s most respected columnists – added: "The difference is that while the dame was mocking herself, Meghan has no idea that she is now viewed as a little light comic relief."
Dame Edna Everage was a world-famous comedic character created and performed by the late Australian entertainer Barry Humphries.
His creation was instantly recognizable by her outrageous dresses, "lilac-rinsed" hair, flamboyant rhinestone-encrusted glasses – which she called "face furniture" – and her signature greeting, "Hello, Possums!"
Burchill's takedown of Meghan as a version of the cross-dressing creation comes after it was revealed she and Harry have been hit with a string of cutting nicknames in the wake of their jaunt to Oz.
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The couple just finished a tour, which took in Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney and blended charity appearances with paid speaking engagements, including the $1,000-a-head InterEdge Summit.
The tour drew scrutiny not only for its tone but also for its commercial elements, including Meghan's promotion of outfits worn during engagements through the OneOff platform, where she earns a percentage of sales.
Harry and Meghan's visit Down Under came six years after stepping back from senior royal duties in 2020, a decision widely referred to as "Megxit," and has reignited debate about their public role outside the monarchy.
Criticism has intensified following a series of personal disclosures from both Harry and Meghan during appearances in Melbourne. Speaking at the summit, Harry reflected on his relationship with royal life and the impact of his mother's death.
He said: "After my mom died just before my 13th birthday, I was like, 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role wherever this is headed, I don't like it.' It killed my mom, and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years. Eventually, I realized, 'Well, hang on, if there was somebody else in this position, how would they be making the most of this platform and this ability and the resources that come with it to make a difference in the world? And also, what would my mom want me to do?' And that really changed my own perspective."
A source following the tour said the reaction has been sharp. They said: "There is a perception that Harry's messaging is heavy and deeply personal, but sits awkwardly alongside the commercial aspects of the trip. That contrast is what is fueling these nicknames and criticism."
Meghan also spoke openly about her experience of online abuse during a visit to Swinburne University of Technology. She noted at the time: "For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world."
Multi-millionaire Meghan also bleated: "I'm still here."
Another source said the tone of the pair's moan-filled appearances has divided opinion.
They added: "Some see it as candid and important, particularly around mental health, but others feel it leans heavily into personal narrative while the broader context of the tour raises questions about intent and image."
Sources told us the pair's whining has led to their tour being branded "the Great Sussexes' misery tour."
Due to the money-grabbing aspects of the trip, it has also been dubbed "Meghan's business trip" – with the pair also labeled "the Duke and Duchess of the Dollar."
The couple's engagements in Oz included visits to Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital and McAuley Community Services, as well as cultural events recognizing Aboriginal heritage.
During a classroom discussion, Meghan criticized social media companies – despite leveraging them most of her life.
She said: "And when I think of all of you and what you're experiencing, I think so much of that is having to realize that you know that industry, that billion-dollar industry, that is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks – that's not going to change. So you have to be stronger than that."