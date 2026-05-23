EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals the Most Brutal Takedown of Meghan Markle Yet in the Wake of Her 'Fake Royal' Australia Tour Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was recently compared to cross-dressing comedy creation Dame Edna Everage following her Australia tour, claims a source. Aaron Tinney May 23 2026, Published 8:01 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Julie Burchill wrote in a stinging opinion piece: "The similarities between the real-life duchess and the late Barry Humphries' legendary drag act are nothing less than spooky. (Meghan) has become keen on presenting herself as a housewife superstar, just as the late great dame did... and of course, Harry is Meghan's Madge (Edna's silent and verbally abused sidekick), the mute wind beneath the high-flyer's wings." Burchill – who has produced a string of best-selling novels and is one of the U.K.'s most respected columnists – added: "The difference is that while the dame was mocking herself, Meghan has no idea that she is now viewed as a little light comic relief."

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Source: MEGA A U.K. columnist mocked Meghan Markle.

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Dame Edna Everage was a world-famous comedic character created and performed by the late Australian entertainer Barry Humphries. His creation was instantly recognizable by her outrageous dresses, "lilac-rinsed" hair, flamboyant rhinestone-encrusted glasses – which she called "face furniture" – and her signature greeting, "Hello, Possums!" Burchill's takedown of Meghan as a version of the cross-dressing creation comes after it was revealed she and Harry have been hit with a string of cutting nicknames in the wake of their jaunt to Oz.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been hit with a string of cutting nicknames.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle recently finished her Australia tour.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry reflected on his royal family relationship during the recent tour.