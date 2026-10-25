Prince Harry Deep Into a 'Secret Alliance' With Sarah Ferguson, Source Claims: 'There Have Been Private Discussions Between Them'
Oct. 25 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry is exploring a discreet alliance with Sarah Ferguson amid speculation his former aunt could reveal further royal secrets – potentially creating fresh difficulties for King Charles and Prince William.
Sources tell OK! Harry, 42, and Meghan Markle, 45, have maintained contact with Ferguson, 66, following their return to Britain with children Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.
One insider said: "There have been very private discussions between the Sussexes and Sarah as speculation rises Sarah could contribute to a television project commemorating Princess Diana's death, which is being planned by Harry. Harry and Meghan have also been interested in maintaining a relationship with Ferguson because of her extensive knowledge of royal affairs, and the truth is they are deep into a secret alliance with each other."
Ferguson has denied suggestions she is preparing an autobiography exposing royal secrets, insisting she has "no plans to write any tell-all memoir."
But sources tell us speculation is now rife she is poised to sign up to Harry's alleged upcoming documentary about his late mother, who was killed in a Paris car smash in 1997.
Rumors about Ferguson's future plans have intensified following renewed scrutiny of her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, and their past association with convicted predator Jeffrey Epstein.
Ferguson, who married Andrew in 1986, maintained close connections with the royal household for decades and was also a friend of Diana.
Another source said: "Her personal knowledge of the family would be a big 'get' on Harry's part if he can persuade her to appear in a documentary marking the 30th death anniversary of his mother. His production could also involve relatives like Diana's brother Charles, who has just released his memoir, as well as former friends who knew Diana personally."
The speculation follows controversies swirling around the contents of Earl Spencer's latest book, Swan Song, which examines his sister's life and the circumstances surrounding her death.
The book contains allegations about Charles' response to Diana's death – including that he came across like he had just won the lottery after her passing – which have prompted a strongly worded Palace rebuttal.
Future King William and Princess Kate, 44, have maintained their official responsibilities while Harry and Meghan pursue independent charitable and commercial interests after moving back to Britain.
The Sussexes are said to have settled in the Cotswolds after six years in California, and Harry has continued his charitable commitments, including work associated with the Invictus Games and WellChild.
- Meghan Markle Hopes Sarah Ferguson 'Can Be an Ally' and 'Stand Up for Her Against' Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla
- Prince Harry 'Finds It Irritating' That Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Joined the Royal Family at Church for Christmas
- Sarah Ferguson Using Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as Playbook for Her Three-Pronged' Plan to Go 'Totally Rogue' on Royal Family
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Meghan, meanwhile, is said to be exploring opportunities to expand her lifestyle company, As Ever, by incorporating elements of British countryside living into its branding.
Her commercial plans also may involve additional television projects alongside the couple's existing media interests.
A royal insider said: "Harry sees Sarah as someone who could be enormously valuable to him, not simply because of her connections to Diana, but because she understands the inner workings of the royal family in a way very few people outside the Palace ever could."
"Harry believes that perspective could add an entirely different dimension to any project examining his mother's life. The attraction is that Sarah has never been entirely comfortable with the way the royal establishment operates. She knows what it feels like to find herself outside the institution and to have her personal difficulties played out in public. Harry recognizes those similarities with his own experiences. He believes they have more in common now than they did when he was younger, particularly when it comes to feeling excluded from the royal inner circle," they added.