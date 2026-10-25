Prince Harry Deep Into a 'Secret Alliance' With Sarah Ferguson, Source Claims: 'There Have Been Private Discussions Between Them'

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly remain in contact with Sarah Ferguson.

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson seemed to be friendly with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

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Source: MEGA Earl Spencer published a memoir about Princess Diana.

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Meghan, meanwhile, is said to be exploring opportunities to expand her lifestyle company, As Ever, by incorporating elements of British countryside living into its branding. Her commercial plans also may involve additional television projects alongside the couple's existing media interests. A royal insider said: "Harry sees Sarah as someone who could be enormously valuable to him, not simply because of her connections to Diana, but because she understands the inner workings of the royal family in a way very few people outside the Palace ever could."

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is reportedly expanding her lifestyle brand to the U.K.