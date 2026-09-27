Sarah Ferguson's Princess Diana 'Sinner' Jibes Resurface After Late Royal's 65th Birthday Tributes

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson has maintained a low profile this year.

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Source: MEGA Several charities had already ended their relationships with Fergie.

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson described Jeffrey Epstein as her 'supreme friend.'

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