'Survivor' Alum Parvati Shallow Announces She's 'Queer' as She Reveals New Romance With Mae Martin

In 2021, Shallow filed for divorce from her costar John Fincher, and their split quickly became contentious.

The following year, the mom accused her former partner of possessing "abusive and erratic" behavior, according to court documents.

"Without surprise, the Court denied Ms. Shallow's second attempt at obtaining a domestic violence restraining order against Mr. Fincher last week," Fincher's attorney Joy Stanley said in a statement.

"Last August 2021, Ms. Shallow filed a similar complaint and then quickly dismissed it and agreed to a 50/50 parenting share of their daughter. ... Mr. Fincher has no history of the behavior Ms. Shallow has accused him of," Stanley continued. "We trust the Court will rule accordingly. Mr. Fincher continues to seek a fair resolution in this matter in an amicable fashion."