'Survivor' Alum Parvati Shallow Announces She's 'Queer' as She Reveals New Romance With Mae Martin
Survivor alum Parvati Shallow found love after a public breakup, and she's celebrating her new romance with non-binary comedian Mae Martin. Shallow posted a sweet snapshot of the couple sharing a kiss before the new year.
"We’re here. We’re queer. Happy new year ❤️🌈🏳️⚧️," the reality star wrote in a Saturday, December 30, Instagram caption.
The TV personality's fellow Survivor cast members were excited about the pair's courtship.
“So happy for you two! You look so happy! 🌈,” season 9 competitor Eliza Orlins commented.
“Get it girl!!!!!!! Here for you being queer! 💁🏽♀️," Season 29 winner Natalie Anderson added.
In 2021, Shallow filed for divorce from her costar John Fincher, and their split quickly became contentious.
The following year, the mom accused her former partner of possessing "abusive and erratic" behavior, according to court documents.
"Without surprise, the Court denied Ms. Shallow's second attempt at obtaining a domestic violence restraining order against Mr. Fincher last week," Fincher's attorney Joy Stanley said in a statement.
"Last August 2021, Ms. Shallow filed a similar complaint and then quickly dismissed it and agreed to a 50/50 parenting share of their daughter. ... Mr. Fincher has no history of the behavior Ms. Shallow has accused him of," Stanley continued. "We trust the Court will rule accordingly. Mr. Fincher continues to seek a fair resolution in this matter in an amicable fashion."
The exes share one child Ama, and Shallow detailed a physical altercation that allegedly occurred in front of their daughter.
"I stood up with Ama in my arms and just as I was beginning to exit the van, John began to drive in reverse," the former boxer claimed. "Not only was the side door of the van still wide open, John could easily see that I was standing inside the van holding Arna in my arms.
"John displayed no concern for either Ama's or my safety, as he simply yelled at me to shut the door of the van," she added. "John stood over me screaming in my face that I destroyed his life, that I am a lying, cheating w---- and that he will never forgive me," the filing read. "He said he would kill my whole family."
As followers watched the demise of her union, Shallow discussed the emotional pressure her separation had in a 2021 Instagram post.
"In times of great challenge, I’ve learned to slow way down and take things moment by moment," she wrote. "My priority now is to create a brave, loving & safe space for me and my daughter so that I can show up with calm presence, strength of heart and resilience as we walk through this difficult time #wecandohardthings."
Court excerpts were published by People.