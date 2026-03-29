Eric Dane's Posthumous Memoir 'Will Tackle S-- Tape Scandal' That 'Haunted Him to the Grave'
March 29 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET
Eric Dane's memoir will be published posthumously later this year – and OK! can reveal it is set to feature the s-- scandal that haunted him and his family for his whole adult life.
The actor, who died on 19 February at age 53, completed a manuscript shortly before his death which will now be released as My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments.
It will come out on November 3 from The Open Field, an imprint of Penguin Random House founded by Maria Shriver.
Dane, best known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, had publicly revealed 10 months before his death that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's Disease.
The publisher described the memoir as "a deeply personal work" reflecting on Dane's life, including family, sobriety, fatherhood and living with terminal illness.
It's expected that his memoir will reflect on his early years working in Hollywood, his experiences with sobriety and the perspective he gained after being diagnosed with ALS.
But a source told us: "It will also tackle the s-- tape scandal that haunted him to the grave."
An official synopsis of the autobiography states the book "captures everything from the grind of his early years in Hollywood and the hard-won peace of sobriety to the profound clarity that came with his ALS diagnosis."
The description adds Dane uses it to reflect on the "beauty and weight" of each of his days, while looking beyond his lifetime to the "future days" that will follow after his death.
Other sources said Dane died at peace over his s-- tape scandal.
Scandal followed him for life after a leaked video surfaced in 2009 showing Dane and his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, in a bathtub with another woman.
In 2014, the Grey's Anatomy star confessed he regretted making the tape, saying, "We all make mistakes."
Dane added: "My one regret is that I got the person I love most wrapped up in all that: Rebecca."
But he went to his grave after changing his tune over his regrets.
He added in a 2019 interview: "Looking back now, was it a mistake? Absolutely not. Three consenting adults, one of them being my wife? I wasn't doing anything wrong."
The woman in the video was identified at the time as former beauty queen Kari Ann Peniche, who had posed for Playboy. In the video, Gayheart is believed to be heard saying she needed to lie down because she was high.
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But the tape didn't mention a specific drug. Dane added about his initial statement, he regretted the tape: "I was most likely referring to the drug use that was alluded to in the video, and was that a mistake? Again, I don't necessarily think I was breaking any laws and corrupting anybody. We were just three people taking a bath."
Dane added about how he felt no need to say sorry over the video: "I didn't regret it. I have no regrets, nor do I make any apologies for my life experience. It's my life experience, and I am at peace with all of it."
Dane's comments have resurfaced since his death, which Radar has also revealed led to him leaving behind a $7 million estate, which is poised to pass to his formerly estranged wife Gayheart as the couple never finalized their divorce.
Dane and Gayheart, 54, married in 2004, separated in 2017, and saw her file for divorce in February 2018. But the case never reached judgment and was formally dismissed in March 2025, restoring their full legal status as husband and wife.
That decision now carries profound financial consequences, as Gayheart could inherit Dane's marital share under community property principles. Dane's net worth in 2026 is estimated to sit at $7 million.
Along with Gayheart, Dane is survived by their daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.