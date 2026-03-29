Eric Dane's Posthumous Memoir 'Will Tackle S-- Tape Scandal' That 'Haunted Him to the Grave'

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Source: MEGA Eric Dane's posthumous memoir will be published later in the year.

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Source: MEGA Eric Dane's posthumous memoir will reportedly include the s-- tape scandal.

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Source: MEGA Eric Dane said in 2014 that he regretted making the s-- tape.

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