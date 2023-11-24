Boyz II Men Reveal How Their Bond Only Got Stronger After Experiencing 'Ups and Downs' in Their Career

In 1991, the group released Cooleyhighharmony, and the album was influenced by Motown and the soulful sounds of their hometown: Philadelphia.

"We just started singing in school just to have fun and hear each other's voices. It was something that occupied our time outside of what we did in class," Nathan Morris exclusively tells OK! while talking about the group's recent musical collaboration with Chili's. "The formation of the group and all that stuff we just did it for fun."