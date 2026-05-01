Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Bizarre Long-Standing Friendship Now 'Shattered Beyond Repair'
May 1 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's once famously close post-divorce bond is said to have fractured beyond repair, with insiders telling OK! their relationship now marked by distance, silence and deep strain.
The former couple, both 66, who were long known for maintaining an unusually amicable relationship after their 1996 divorce, had continued to live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor until last year, when they were given the boot from the $40 million property over their joint Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Ferguson and Andrew even shared daily routines at the palatial home, such as afternoon tea, presenting a regular united front despite their separation.
However, that dynamic reportedly shifted dramatically following renewed scrutiny of the pair over their historic associations with convicted s-- offender Epstein.
In the aftermath, Andrew was stripped of his remaining royal titles and relocated to the Sandringham Estate, while Ferguson's status and living arrangements have become increasingly uncertain after she was dealt the same punishments by King Charles.
Those close to the situation say the fallout has fundamentally altered the nature of their relationship.
One insider told us: "What had long been an unusually close, almost companionable relationship for a divorced couple has deteriorated quite dramatically. They are no longer functioning in tandem the way they once did, and the natural ease and familiarity that used to define their interactions has largely faded, replaced by a much more distant and fragmented dynamic."
Another source added: "Fergie and Andrew do still have occasional contact, but it is limited and feels far more formal than it used to – the easy warmth and closeness that once set them apart has largely disappeared. Basically, it is now shattered beyond repair as Fergie partly blames Andrew for bringing her into Epstein's orbit, even though she can hardly put all the blame on him. What they shared before seems to have been eroded by everything that has happened, leaving behind a much more distant and subdued connection."
Ferguson's circumstances in particular have drawn attention, with reports suggesting she has been living a highly transient lifestyle in recent months – before she was recently snapped holed up at a luxury resort in the Alps.
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One source said: "Sarah has effectively been living out of suitcases, moving from place to place and depending on a circle of well-connected friends to put her up. It is a stark contrast to the settled, secure life she once had at Royal Lodge, and it really underlines just how uncertain and unsettled her situation has become."
Another insider added: "There is a clear tension in the way Sarah is moving around at the moment – she is deliberately staying out of sight, limiting public appearances, and taking extra precautions to avoid attention. It all points to someone feeling a significant level of strain and scrutiny, and doing what she can to stay beneath the radar while she navigates it."
Ferguson had not been seen publicly since December 12 – when she attended her granddaughter Athena's christening – at the time she was photographed in her Alpine hideaway earlier this month.
Sources say she has also spent time at wellness retreats in Northern Ireland and Switzerland, as well as traveling through the French Alps and the UAE.
The strain within her family also extend beyond her relationship with Andrew.
Ferguson's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have not offered her a permanent place to stay, insiders tell us.
Compounding the situation, Ferguson recently lost her Freedom of the City of York honor following a unanimous council vote.
The recognition, awarded in 1987, was rescinded after renewed focus on her past association with Epstein. During a debate, Councillor Darryl Smalley cited concerns about her continued friendship with Epstein after his conviction.