EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals the Brutal 'Dig' King Charles Made at Ex-Prince Andrew Everyone Missed During Monarch's Landmark Speech to U.S. Congress Source: MEGA King Charles reportedly dissed his brother ex-Prince Andrew and the latter's Epstein links during a Congress speech. Aaron Tinney May 24 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA King Charles 'made an obvious dig' at ex-Prince Andrew, a source said.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew continues to face scrutiny over his alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew reached a financial settlement with alleged victim Virginia Giuffre.

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