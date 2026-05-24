OK! Reveals the Brutal 'Dig' King Charles Made at Ex-Prince Andrew Everyone Missed During Monarch's Landmark Speech to U.S. Congress
May 24 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
King Charles delivered a pointed reference to the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal during his address to the U.S. Congress, in what observers have now told OK! was an "obvious dig" at his brother former Prince Andrew.
The 77-year-old monarch, speaking before a joint session of lawmakers in Washington, referred broadly to the "victims of some of the ills that, so tragically, exist in both our societies" – a line palace sources tell us was an "obvious" acknowledgement of the pain suffered by survivors of s-- trafficking linked to Epstein.
The speech formed part of Charles' state visit to the United States, where he was hosted by President Donald Trump, 79, and First Lady Melania Trump, 56.
A royal source said Charles' wording was deliberate when it came to addressing his younger brother's ties to Epstein.
The insider added: "There was a clear intention to reference the victims without naming individuals or reigniting direct controversy. It allowed the King to acknowledge suffering while maintaining a degree of distance from the specifics surrounding his brother. But the message was unmistakable – it was a carefully calibrated statement and obvious dig at Andrew that spoke volumes without saying everything outright, which is exactly Charles' style."
Another source close to congressional discussions said the moment carried significant political weight. They added: "There was an expectation that Charles' speech would be a defining moment of acknowledgment of his brother's Epstein scandal. Instead, what emerged was something more restrained, but nonetheless very clear – a nod rather than a direct confrontation."
Andrew, 66, has long faced scrutiny over his association with Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 from an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges. The disgraced ex-duke has denied wrongdoing in relation to his long-standing friendship with Epstein, but in the wake of it erupting, stepped back from public duties and was stripped of military titles and royal patronages.
In 2022, he reached a financial settlement with Epstein's most high-profile s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre understood to be worth $15 million – without admitting liability. She repeatedly accused him of bedding her when she was a teen.
The issue continues to resonate strongly in the United States, where lawmakers have called for Andrew to testify before Congress about his Epstein links.
A recent poll indicated a majority of Americans believe the shamed royal exile should speak, reflecting ongoing public frustration over his scandal.
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Another source said the King's reference to the Epstein horrors highlighted the difficulty of balancing diplomacy with accountability.
They added: "Charles is navigating a deeply sensitive issue that involves family, international relations and public expectation. Even a carefully worded sentence becomes loaded with meaning in that context."
Andrew has been released "under investigation" after being arrested earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.
It has sparked growing calls for him to speak to U.S. authorities.
Meanwhile, his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, has been in hiding since December after she was also stripped of her royal title by King Charles due to her links to Epstein.
She has been snapped living in a luxury resort in the Alps after sources told us she has spent months "sofa surfing" between her remaining pals' homes.