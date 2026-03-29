EXCLUSIVE 'Fragile' Britney Spears Pushed to the Edge After 'Intense' Fights With Ex Kevin Federline Over Her Sons Before DUI Arrest: Source Source: MEGA Britney Spears is reportedly feuding with her ex Kevin Federline over their sons. Aaron Tinney March 29 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears spent nine hours in custody.

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A close friend told us: "Britney has slipped back into an extremely fragile and troubling headspace after weeks of intense rows and emotional confrontations with Kevin. At the heart of everything are her sons, and the ongoing conflict over them has become all-consuming. The past few weeks have been incredibly volatile and painful for her, and it has pushed her into a real downward spiral that those close to her find deeply alarming. What has been happening is far more serious than a typical disagreement between co-parents. It has been a sustained and exhausting emotional battle that has left her feeling isolated and cut off from her boys just when she believed she had finally repaired that relationship. That sense of losing them all over again has been devastating, and it has triggered a level of distress that has clearly taken a heavy toll on her well-being." Those close to Spears said the deterioration followed a brief period of reconciliation with her sons late last year, when Sean and Jayden began spending more time with their mother after reacting negatively to Federline's memoir You Thought You Knew.

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears shares two sons with her ex Kevin Federline.

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One source said: "There was a period not long ago where things genuinely seemed to be turning a corner. The boys had begun to reconnect with her on a deeper level, and Britney truly believed she was rebuilding the family unit she had been fighting for. That sense of hope made what came next even more crushing, because it felt like all of that progress was suddenly unraveling right in front of her, as though everything she had worked so hard to repair was slipping through her hands again. But as soon as they returned to Hawaii to be with Kevin, the dynamic changed almost overnight. Britney felt the distance grow immediately, and it left her with the overwhelming sense that she was no longer in control of the situation. She became increasingly convinced that outside influences were shaping how the boys saw her, which only deepened her anxiety and made the situation feel even more out of reach." Federline, who has publicly raised concerns about Spears' behavior, claimed in interviews she was using substances and drinking heavily, and said: "I don't want this to be another Whitney [Houston]. I don't want this to be an Amy Winehouse situation." He also alleged: "My opinion – the trips to Mexico are to get drugs from Mexico, pills, all kinds of different drugs and alcohol on top of that… flying them back to her house."

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Source: mega Kevin Federline previously spoke out about his ex in an interview.

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Federline added: "Can't sue the truth, man… sorry." He also said: "If I have to be the bad guy to try and get help for my son's mother, then I'll be the bad guy, right. Because I'm standing on a mountain of truth." Sources said the claims, alongside his memoir, had an emotional impact. One said: "Britney experienced those allegations as a profound betrayal, particularly in light of the years she has spent financially supporting Kevin and providing for the boys' lives. From her perspective, to have that history seemingly dismissed while her character was publicly questioned was incredibly painful. It reopened emotional scars that she has been carrying for a long time and had never fully resolved. She felt backed into a corner on all sides – not only did she believe she was being portrayed unfairly, but she was also gripped by the fear that this could permanently damage her relationship with her sons. That combination of feeling misunderstood and at risk of losing them again created an intense wave of anxiety and emotional distress that became very difficult for her to manage." Spears had previously made significant efforts to stabilize her family life, including selling her music catalogue for $200 million to focus on her children and support Jayden's ambitions in music. Friends said she had been determined to make 2026 "about the kids" before the latest fallout.

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears sold her music catalogue for $200 million.