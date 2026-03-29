'Fragile' Britney Spears Pushed to the Edge After 'Intense' Fights With Ex Kevin Federline Over Her Sons Before DUI Arrest: Source
March 29 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Britney Spears has been pushed to breaking point by a renewed and deeply personal conflict with ex-husband Kevin Federline, sources have told OK!, with the escalating row over their sons preceding the singer's DUI arrest in California.
Spears, 44, was recently taken into custody in Ventura after being pulled over while allegedly driving erratically in a BMW convertible, with officers reporting swerving, braking issues and no tail lights.
She spent nine hours in custody after being booked at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office at around 3 a.m.
The arrest comes amid a turbulent period for the "Toxic" singer, whose relationship with sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, had recently improved before deteriorating again following renewed tensions with Federline, 47, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2007.
A close friend told us: "Britney has slipped back into an extremely fragile and troubling headspace after weeks of intense rows and emotional confrontations with Kevin. At the heart of everything are her sons, and the ongoing conflict over them has become all-consuming. The past few weeks have been incredibly volatile and painful for her, and it has pushed her into a real downward spiral that those close to her find deeply alarming. What has been happening is far more serious than a typical disagreement between co-parents. It has been a sustained and exhausting emotional battle that has left her feeling isolated and cut off from her boys just when she believed she had finally repaired that relationship. That sense of losing them all over again has been devastating, and it has triggered a level of distress that has clearly taken a heavy toll on her well-being."
Those close to Spears said the deterioration followed a brief period of reconciliation with her sons late last year, when Sean and Jayden began spending more time with their mother after reacting negatively to Federline's memoir You Thought You Knew.
One source said: "There was a period not long ago where things genuinely seemed to be turning a corner. The boys had begun to reconnect with her on a deeper level, and Britney truly believed she was rebuilding the family unit she had been fighting for. That sense of hope made what came next even more crushing, because it felt like all of that progress was suddenly unraveling right in front of her, as though everything she had worked so hard to repair was slipping through her hands again. But as soon as they returned to Hawaii to be with Kevin, the dynamic changed almost overnight. Britney felt the distance grow immediately, and it left her with the overwhelming sense that she was no longer in control of the situation. She became increasingly convinced that outside influences were shaping how the boys saw her, which only deepened her anxiety and made the situation feel even more out of reach."
Federline, who has publicly raised concerns about Spears' behavior, claimed in interviews she was using substances and drinking heavily, and said: "I don't want this to be another Whitney [Houston]. I don't want this to be an Amy Winehouse situation."
He also alleged: "My opinion – the trips to Mexico are to get drugs from Mexico, pills, all kinds of different drugs and alcohol on top of that… flying them back to her house."
- Kevin Federline's Explosive Tell-All Memoir Sent Britney Spears on 'Downhill' Spiral That Led to DUI Arrest: 'It Really Impacted Her'
- Britney Spears Had 'Positive' and 'Hopeful' Conversation With Her Mom and Sons After DUI Arrest: Report
- Britney Spears' Team Taking 'Drastic Measures' to Get Her Into Rehab After DUI Arrest, Source Claims: She's 'Very Upset'
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Federline added: "Can't sue the truth, man… sorry."
He also said: "If I have to be the bad guy to try and get help for my son's mother, then I'll be the bad guy, right. Because I'm standing on a mountain of truth."
Sources said the claims, alongside his memoir, had an emotional impact.
One said: "Britney experienced those allegations as a profound betrayal, particularly in light of the years she has spent financially supporting Kevin and providing for the boys' lives. From her perspective, to have that history seemingly dismissed while her character was publicly questioned was incredibly painful. It reopened emotional scars that she has been carrying for a long time and had never fully resolved. She felt backed into a corner on all sides – not only did she believe she was being portrayed unfairly, but she was also gripped by the fear that this could permanently damage her relationship with her sons. That combination of feeling misunderstood and at risk of losing them again created an intense wave of anxiety and emotional distress that became very difficult for her to manage."
Spears had previously made significant efforts to stabilize her family life, including selling her music catalogue for $200 million to focus on her children and support Jayden's ambitions in music.
Friends said she had been determined to make 2026 "about the kids" before the latest fallout.
The renewed estrangement, sources claim, triggered a downward spiral marked by heavy drinking, emotional distress and increasingly erratic behavior.
One insider said: "What unfolded in Ventura was not some isolated incident or sudden lapse in judgment. It was the culmination of sustained emotional strain – weeks of mounting pressure, repeated heartbreak, and a growing sense that she was once again being edged out of her sons' lives. All of that built up over time, and it ultimately reached a point where she simply could not hold it together any longer."
A police dispatch call described Spears' driving as "erratic" and "swerving," and a mystery substance was reportedly found in the car. She was said to be visibly distressed during booking, with reports she was "crying a lot."
Spears' manager Cade Hudson has indicated Spears' sons are planning to spend time with her again.
He said: "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue plan to set her up for success for her well-being."